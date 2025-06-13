Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the Angels (33-34) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (27-40). Jack Kochanowicz is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Charlie Morton for Baltimore.

The Angels are coming off a series sweep over the Athletics and have won five of the past six games. Los Angeles had yesterday off for travel across the country. The Orioles are 1-3 over the last four games and coming off back-to-back series losses.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Orioles

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 7:08PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Angels at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Angels (+138), Orioles (-164)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Charlie Morton

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz, (3-7, 5.61 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Orioles: Charlie Morton, (2-7, 6.59 ERA)

Last outing: 2.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Angels and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Orioles

The Orioles have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams

In the Angels’ last 5 games where they’ve held a rest advantage over their opponents the Under is 4-0

Baltimore has won three straight with Charlie Morton pitching after 12 consecutive losses to start the season

pitching after 12 consecutive losses to start the season Los Angeles is 6-8 when Jack Kochanowicz pitches this season

