 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd has breakout game in Aces’ win over Wings after slow start to season
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu to miss Berlin Open because of back issue ahead of Wimbledon
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $21.5 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd has breakout game in Aces’ win over Wings after slow start to season
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu to miss Berlin Open because of back issue ahead of Wimbledon
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $21.5 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd rally Aces to 88-84 win over struggling Wings

  
Published June 14, 2025 11:24 AM

LAS VEGAS — Jackie Young scored 28 points, including 8-for-8 shooting on free throws in a game-closing 17-2 run, to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 88-84 win over the Dallas on Friday night to hand the struggling Wings their seventh straight loss.

Jewell Loyd added 21 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds left, and Chelsea Gray had 13 for the Aces (5-4), who were without MVP A’ja Wilson. Wilson, who averages 20.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, was hit in the head on Wednesday and is in concussion protocol.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and Paige Bueckers had her second strong game after missing four, scoring 16 points for the Wings (1-11). DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Luisa Geiselsoder had 13.

Geiselsoder’s basket made it 82-71 with 3:55 to play but Dallas didn’t score again until Bueckers made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left pulled the Wings to 86-84. Young made two free throws to seal the win.

Las Vegas scored 10 straight points from the foul line, using four turnovers and four offensive rebounds to set up the free throws. After Bueckers missed with a minute to go, Gray rebounded her own miss and found Loyd in the left corner.

The Wings used an 18-0 run to open the third quarter to turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a 58-49 lead. Las Vegas cut the gap to 70-64 after three quarters but had 10 turnovers Dallas turned into 14 points.

The Aces were 26 of 28 from the foul line to 10 of 11 for Dallas.