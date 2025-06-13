Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the Reds (35-34) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (45-25). Nick Martinez is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Brant Hurter for Detroit.

Detroit is coming off back-to-back series wins and have taken four of the past six as they host the Reds. Detroit is 3-1 in the past four games, while Cincinnati is coming off an 11-2 loss to the Guardians which snapped a five-game winning streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Tigers

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNDT

Odds for the Reds at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Reds (+110), Tigers (-131)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Nick Martinez vs. Brant Hurter

Reds: Nick Martinez, (4-6, 3.70 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Tigers: Brant Hurter, (2-1, 1.75 ERA)

Last outing: 2.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Reds and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Tigers

The Reds are 4-9 on the ML when Nick Martinez pitches this season

pitches this season The Tigers are 6-4 on the ML when Brant Hurter pitches 2.0 or more innings this season

pitches 2.0 or more innings this season The Tigers have won 13 of their 21 matchups against National League teams this season

The Tigers’ last 7 home games have stayed under the Total

The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.35 units

