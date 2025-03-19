Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Braves sign nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Braves sign nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base

  
Published March 19, 2025 06:25 PM

PHOENIX — Milwaukee infielder Joey Ortiz will move over from third base to shortstop as the Brewers alter their infield following Willy Adames’ departure.

One of the Brewers’ main concerns this spring was how to handle the shortstop position as they adapt to life without Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in the offseason. The Brewers were pondering whether to give the job to Ortiz or have Brice Turang move over from second base.

Manager Pat Murphy settled the matter Tuesday by telling reporters that Ortiz would be the shortstop. That means Turang will remain at second base, where he won an NL Platinum Glove last season as the league’s best overall defensive player regardless of position.

Turang has been dealing with a right shoulder issue the last few days, though an MRI revealed no structural damage, and he told reporters he expects to be ready for the start of the season.

Ortiz primarily played third base last season while appearing in 10 games at shortstop and six at second base. He mostly played shortstop in Baltimore’s minor league system before coming to the Brewers last year in a trade that sent 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Orioles.

Ortiz batted .239 with a .329 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 60 RBIs and 11 steals as a rookie last year. Turang hit .254 with a .316 on-base percentage, seven homers, 57 RBIs and 50 steals.