Depleted Braves acquire pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Yankees for cash considerations

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees traded veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the depleted Atlanta Braves on Monday for cash considerations.

The Braves acquired Carrasco a day after losing Grant Holmes to right elbow inflammation on Sunday. Holmes was originally placed on the 15-day injured list but moved to the 60-day IL after Erick Fedde was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the news involving Holmes, all five of Atlanta’s opening day rotation are on the 60-day injured list. Atlanta lost at Texas 8-1 Sunday, has dropped five in a row and is 12 games behind in the NL wild-card race.

Carrasco was 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in eight games for the Yankees, who started him six times before designating him for assignment on May 6.

Carrasco was in spring training on a minor league deal and could have opted out but he was re-signed after posting a 1.69 ERA in five spring training outings, including four starts. After accepting his assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, the 38-year-old right-hander was 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) and was 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA in five July starts.

Originally acquired by the Cleveland Guardians from the Phillies for Cliff Lee in July 2009, Carrasco is 112-105 with a 4.18 ERA in 332 games (283) starts for Cleveland, the New York Mets and Yankees.

He led the American League in wins in 2017 when he was 18-6 with Cleveland and also was named the 2019 AL Comeback Player of the Year following a return from leukemia.

The Yankees made their third trade since Friday after acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Rockies and Amed Rosario from the Nationals.