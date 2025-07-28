Depleted Braves acquire pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Yankees for cash considerations

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge.jpg
Baseball’s biggest spenders are stumbling, with the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees beset by injuries
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge.jpg
Baseball’s biggest spenders are stumbling, with the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees beset by injuries
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Depleted Braves acquire pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Yankees for cash considerations

  
Published July 28, 2025 04:17 PM

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees traded veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the depleted Atlanta Braves on Monday for cash considerations.

The Braves acquired Carrasco a day after losing Grant Holmes to right elbow inflammation on Sunday. Holmes was originally placed on the 15-day injured list but moved to the 60-day IL after Erick Fedde was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the news involving Holmes, all five of Atlanta’s opening day rotation are on the 60-day injured list. Atlanta lost at Texas 8-1 Sunday, has dropped five in a row and is 12 games behind in the NL wild-card race.

Carrasco was 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in eight games for the Yankees, who started him six times before designating him for assignment on May 6.

Carrasco was in spring training on a minor league deal and could have opted out but he was re-signed after posting a 1.69 ERA in five spring training outings, including four starts. After accepting his assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, the 38-year-old right-hander was 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) and was 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA in five July starts.

Originally acquired by the Cleveland Guardians from the Phillies for Cliff Lee in July 2009, Carrasco is 112-105 with a 4.18 ERA in 332 games (283) starts for Cleveland, the New York Mets and Yankees.

He led the American League in wins in 2017 when he was 18-6 with Cleveland and also was named the 2019 AL Comeback Player of the Year following a return from leukemia.

The Yankees made their third trade since Friday after acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Rockies and Amed Rosario from the Nationals.