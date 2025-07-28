 Skip navigation
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record

  
Published July 28, 2025 02:59 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Speedway Classic will break Major League Baseball’s single-game, regular-season attendance record.

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, which will be played Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, already has sold more than 85,000 tickets. The first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee will eclipse the previous paid attendance record of 84,587, set on Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the New York Yankees.

The Speedway Classic will feature pregame pageantry from the U.S. Navy and a ceremonial first pitch between two Hall of Famers: Chipper Jones (Braves) to Johnny Bench (Reds).

The game also will include a full day of musical performances, with Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen taking the stage for their concerts.