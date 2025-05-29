 Skip navigation
Bryce Harper to miss Game 1 of doubleheader against Braves, Game 2 status uncertain

  
Published May 29, 2025 01:18 PM
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves because of a right elbow injury.

Harper was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of Tuesday night’s game. X-rays were negative, and the team confirmed no fracture, but swelling and pain have kept the 32-year-old Harper sidelined for now.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson provided an optimistic update, noting that Harper “was a lot better than we expected” after receiving treatment on Wednesday. However, Harper remains day-to-day, and his availability for Thursday’s second game is still uncertain.

“I’m not sure (if he’ll be available), but he’s doing better,” Thomson said. “He came in yesterday for treatment. He’s in there now. I believe he still had swelling and was still in pain, but it’s a lot better than we expected, so it’s making progress.

“He hasn’t swung the bat yet. ... I wouldn’t put him in a game until he’s comfortable swinging a bat.”

Thomson added that Harper had no additional testing on the elbow aside from the original X-rays. He also said he hopes Harper will wear an elbow guard once he does return to action.

“I think it’s a little uncomfortable for him. I think he feels like it restricts him a little bit,” Thomson said. “But, I hope he wears it.”

Harper, a two-time MVP, has been a key contributor to the Phillies’ strong start this season, batting .267 with eight home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .825 over 54 games.

Earlier this month, he reached a major career milestone by recording his 1,000th RBI, becoming just the 14th player in MLB history to tally 1,000 RBIs, 1,000 runs and 1,000 walks before turning 33.

In Harper’s absence, Alec Bohm has shifted to first base, with Edmundo Sosa starting at third. The Phillies are currently leading the NL East and continue their series against the Braves with hopes of maintaining their momentum despite Harper’s temporary absence.