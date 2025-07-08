Cubs at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 8

Its Tuesday, July 8 and the Cubs (54-36) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (43-47).

Shota Imanaga is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Simeon Woods Richardson for Minnesota.

Chicago took two of three against St. Louis over the weekend. The National League Central leaders have won seven of their last ten games. The Cubs’ offense has been consistently lethal this season ranking second in runs scored with 492. Pete Crow-Armstrong leads that potent attack with 23 HRs and 67 RBIs.

The Twins have basically been treading water all season. After losing two of three to Miami early last week, Minnesota took two of three from Tampa over the weekend. At four games under .500 the Twins sit tied for second in the American League Central but 14 games behind the front-running Tigers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Twins

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: MARQ, MNNT

Odds for the Cubs at the Twins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-142), Twins (+119)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Twins

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 vs. Cleveland - 5.1IP, 3ER, 4H, 0BB, 4Ks Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Miami - 5IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Twins

The Cubs have won 7 of their last 10 games

7 of the Twins’ last 8 games against the Cubs have gone over the Total

The Twins have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

This is just the 4th start for Shota Imanaga since April 29

since April 29 Kyle Tucker was 2-10 against St. Louis this past weekend

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Twins

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

