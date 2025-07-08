Guardians at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 8

Its Tuesday, July 8 and the Guardians (41-48) are in Houston to take on the Astros (55-36) in the second game of their three-game series.

Joey Cantillo is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Hunter Brown for Houston.

The Guardians won the series opener last night, 7-5, to snap a ten-game losing streak. Jose Ramirez and David Fry each homered to spark the Guardians’ attack and Houston’s offense was limited to just five hits by Tanner Bibee and four relievers.

Lets dive into Game 2 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Astros

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+171), Astros (-207)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Astros

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Joey Cantillo vs. Hunter Brown

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.41 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 at Cubs - 3.1IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 5Ks Astros: Hunter Brown (9-3, 1.82 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Colorado - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Astros

The Astros have won their last 7 games with Hunter Brown on the bump

on the bump The Astros’ last 4 games have gone under the Total with Hunter Brown starting

starting Betting the Astros on the Run Line with Hunter Brown as the starter has returned a 2.87-unit profit in 2025

as the starter has returned a 2.87-unit profit in 2025 Isaac Paredes is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (9-28)

is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (9-28) Christian Walker has hit in 6 straight (12-28) and 9 of his last 10 games (15-43) to raise his average on the season to .231

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: