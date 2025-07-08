Blue Jays at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 8

Its Tuesday, July 8 and the surging Blue Jays (53-38) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (30-61) in Game 2 of their three-game series.

Chris Bassitt is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Aaron Civale for Chicago.

The Jays took the opener, 8-4, breaking the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Jose Berrios battled long enough to earn his fifth win of the season and Joey Loperfido cracked his first home run of the season to pace the offense.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at White Sox

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, CHSN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-177), White Sox (+147)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Chris Bassitt vs. Aaron Civale

Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (8-4, 4.32 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 vs. Yankees - 5.2IP, 3ER, 8H, 3BB, 9Ks White Sox: Aaron Civale (1-5, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 at Dodgers - 5IP, 2ER, 5H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at White Sox

The Blue Jays are on an 8-game win streak at the White Sox

The Under is 29-24-2 in the White Sox’s matchups against American League teams this season

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.61 units

Bo Bichette is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (5-18)

is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (5-18) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 5-24 (.208) this month

is 5-24 (.208) this month After going 12-22 over the 1st 5 games of the month, George Springer is hitless in his last 2 games (0-9)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: