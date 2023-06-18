 Skip navigation
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee

  
Published June 18, 2023 07:55 AM
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Workouts

Jul 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States; General view of the Pirates logo on the scoreboard reimagined for COVID-19 mask wearing measures as the Pittsburgh Pirates participate in Summer Training workouts at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE -- A bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.

Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.

Police said the driver was arrested after they observed “multiple signs of impairment.” The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said in a statement that “we are deeply concerned” about what took place.

“The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” Warecki said. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”