 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Astros starter Blanco suspended 10 games after being ejected when foreign substance found in glove
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newhallgoal_240515.jpg
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Astros starter Blanco suspended 10 games after being ejected when foreign substance found in glove
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newhallgoal_240515.jpg
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Time to recalibrate fantasy expectation for J-Rod?

May 15, 2024 03:20 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether it's time to reset expectations for the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez in fantasy baseball after a slow start to the 2024 MLB regular season.
Up Next
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
5:02
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240515.jpg
7:09
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Soler, Rosario
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mlbcaroll_v3_240513.jpg
1:45
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mlbmanoah_240513__819622.jpg
1:27
Manoah must make strides to be trusted in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_skenes_240513.jpg
1:54
Skenes likely a top-40 SP over next few months
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_gasser_240513.jpg
1:28
Gasser has short-term potential on the mound
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_joadell_240513.jpg
2:17
Is Adell worth holding despite recent struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_woodsyahoo_240513.jpg
1:37
Wood worth adding when Nationals give him the call
Now Playing
nbc_roto_blancoyahoo_240513.jpg
1:32
Blanco could become big time contributor in steals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_mattmanning_240513.jpg
3:54
Manning could be ‘very usable’ in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_skenes_240513.jpg
3:17
Skenes showed ‘signs’ of his dominance in debut
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
6:37
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
Now Playing