 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
nbc_pl_votetoscrapvar_240515.jpg
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240515.jpg
Knee ‘not bothering’ Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
nbc_pl_votetoscrapvar_240515.jpg
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240515.jpg
Knee ‘not bothering’ Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Soler, Rosario

May 15, 2024 01:10 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including San Francisco Giants outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler and Washington Nationals outfielder Eddie Rosario.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_mlbcaroll_v3_240513.jpg
1:45
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mlbmanoah_240513__819622.jpg
1:27
Manoah must make strides to be trusted in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_skenes_240513.jpg
1:54
Skenes likely a top-40 SP over next few months
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_gasser_240513.jpg
1:28
Gasser has short-term potential on the mound
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_joadell_240513.jpg
2:17
Is Adell worth holding despite recent struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_woodsyahoo_240513.jpg
1:37
Wood worth adding when Nationals give him the call
Now Playing
nbc_roto_blancoyahoo_240513.jpg
1:32
Blanco could become big time contributor in steals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_mattmanning_240513.jpg
3:54
Manning could be ‘very usable’ in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_skenes_240513.jpg
3:17
Skenes showed ‘signs’ of his dominance in debut
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
6:37
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
3:16
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
4:09
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
Now Playing