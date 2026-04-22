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Is Mendoza best player in 2026 NFL Draft class?

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Watch Now

Buy or sell hot starts for Trout, Pages, Stewart

April 22, 2026 12:22 PM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed dive into some of the hottest starts around MLB, debating if Mike Trout, Andy Pages, and Sal Stewart can keep it up after hitting the ground running.

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