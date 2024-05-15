 Skip navigation
Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee has structural damage in injured left shoulder, will seek second opinion

  
Published May 15, 2024 12:36 PM
Jung Hoo Lee

May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) walks off the field with an injury accompanied by senior director of athletic training Dave Groeschner (second from right) and manager Bob Melvin (6) (first from right) against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Edwards/Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee sustained structural damage in his dislocated left shoulder when he crashed into the wall and now will seek a second opinion to determine his next steps.

Lee was placed on the 10-day injured list and met with team doctors. An MRI exam revealed the issues in his shoulder and he will now be seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Lee hurt his shoulder in the first inning when it hit the right-center field wall as he leapt to try to make a catch on a drive by Cincinnati’s Jeimer Candelario.

Lee was one of the big offseason additions for the Giants after starring for years playing professionally in his native South Korea. He signed a six-year, $113 million contract with San Francisco and has been the team’s starting center fielder this season.

Lee is batting .262 with two homers, eight RBIs and .641 OPS in 37 games as he adjusts to a new league but has excelled in the field.

Catcher Patrick Bailey returned to the seven-day concussion list after coming off but he had been scratched from the lineup the past two days with symptoms of a cold.