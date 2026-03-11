White Sox catcher Kyle Teel expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right hamstring strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round
The Players Championship is set to deliver major excitement at the TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Butler vs Providence
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round
The Players Championship is set to deliver major excitement at the TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Butler vs Providence
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right hamstring strain

  
Published March 11, 2026 07:50 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel has a right hamstring strain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, general manager Chris Getz told reporters on Wednesday.

Teel, 24, injured his hamstring playing for Italy during its 8-6 upset of the U.S. on Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic. On a double down the right-field line, Teel appeared to tweak his hamstring while rounding first base. He left the field under his own power with athletic trainers.

Teel, acquired from Boston in the Garrett Crochet trade during the 2024 offseason, appeared in 78 games for the White Sox last season. Teel hit .273 with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 35 RBIs while walking 37 times in 297 plate appearances.

Edgar Quero, who appeared in 111 games for Chicago last season, is expected to handle the bulk of the catching innings with Teel sidelined. Quero hit .268 with five home runs, 17 doubles and 36 RBIs in 403 plate appearances last season.