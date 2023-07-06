 Skip navigation
Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Monster Jam 2023 - Racing Finals.jpg
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
NASCAR: Grant Park 220
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Guardians RHP Quantrill on injured list with shoulder inflammation following outing against Braves

  
Published July 6, 2023 05:16 PM
MLB: JUL 05 Braves at Guardians

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 05: Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) leaves the field during the fifth inning of the Major League Baseball Interleague game between the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians on July 5, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians starter Cal Quantrill has returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation after getting banged around in his last two outings.

Quantrill was placed on the 15-day IL Thursday by the Guardians, who have spent much of the season juggling their starting rotation due to injuries. Quantrill missed 26 games earlier with shoulder issues.

On Wednesday, the right-hander allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, who homered three times in their 8-1 win. Last week, Quantrill gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Morris was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Quantrill’s roster spot. This is the second stint for Morris in Cleveland after he missed the start of the season with a strained shoulder muscle.

Along with Quantrill being out, the Guardians are also missing starter Triston McKenzie, who has an elbow sprain and has been shut down for another three weeks.

Cleveland has had to use three rookies - Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen - to start this season. Allen was recently sent back to the minors.

Quantrill’s injury further complicates plans for the Guardians, who are comtemplating whether to trade former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber before the deadline.