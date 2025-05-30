Pirates at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Pirates (21-36) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (31-23). Mitch Keller is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

Pittsburgh has won two straight games and four of the past six, while San Diego had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 10-8 loss to Miami. The Pirates were on a seven-game losing streak with Keller on the mound, but snapped that with win in his previous start.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Padres

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: SNP, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Pirates at the Padres

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+164), Padres (-197)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Padres

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Mitch Keller vs. Nick Pivetta

Pirates: Mitch Keller, (1-6, 3.66 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Padres: Nick Pivetta, (5-2, 2.72 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Padres

The Padres are on a 3-game win streak at home to the Pirates

The Under is 31-22-4 in Pirates’ games this season

The Padres have covered the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 matchups against the Pirates

