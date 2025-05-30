Angels at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Angels (25-30) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (30-25). José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Luis L. Ortiz for Cleveland.

Los Angeles has lost five-straight games, while Cleveland snapped a three-game losing skid with a 7-4 victory over the Dodgers. The Angels are 3-8 in Soriano’s starts this season, while the Guardians are 4-6 in Ortiz’s starts.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Guardians

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, CLEG

Odds for the Angels at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Angels (+120), Guardians (-141)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: José Soriano vs. Luis L. Ortiz

Angels: José Soriano, (3-5, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 1 Strikeout Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz, (2-5, 4.73 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Angels and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Guardians

The Guardians have won 15 of their last 17 home matchups against the Angels

The Over is 4-1 in the Angels’ last 5 road games

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 matchups against the Angels

