Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Joe Ryan headlines the strong options for the week of June 2

As of Friday, it’s unclear what the Braves will do with their rotation for next week as they look to replace the injured AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow). They could simply have Chris Sale start on Tuesday on regular rest, in which case he would line up for two starts – vs. Diamondbacks and @ Giants – and would be an obvious start in 100 percent of leagues. It’s also possible that they keep Sale penciled in for Wednesday and bring back Bryce Elder or someone else from Triple-A Gwinnett to slide into the rotation, in which case they could conceivably start twice and may be worth a look in deeper formats. We’ll track the situation through the weekend.

We also don’t know what exactly the Tigers are going to do yet. Jackson Jobe had been lined up for two starts (@ White Sox, vs. Cubs), but there’s growing speculation that he’s heading to the injured list on Friday with an arm issue. Alex Cobb still isn’t close to being ready and Keider Montero is already holding down a spot in the rotation while Reese Olson is shelved. It’s possible that Olson could be ready to return at some point next week. It’s also possible that the Tigers could use some sort of bullpen game with someone like Brant Hurter working bulk innings out of the bullpen. We’ll track that spot through the weekend, especially since that matchup against the White Sox is so intriguing, but right now it’s wide open.

The Padres play seven games next week, so in theory they should have two different starters each making two starts. We know that Stephen Kolek will, and he’s highlighted below, but there’s no clarity just yet on who else will take the ball. It sounded like Yu Darvish was close to a return last week before suffering a setback. We’ll watch the situation throughout the weekend and update as we glean any new information.

Someone on the Blue Jays will make two starts next week, taking on the Phillies at home and then battling the Twins in Minneapolis. As of Friday afternoon though, we don’t have a clear picture into who that will be. Eric Lauer has been working with an opener in front of him and he could do so again in these two starts, but nothing has been confirmed. Stay tuned.

American League

Strong Plays

Joe Ryan (@ Athletics, vs. Blue Jays)

Ryan has functioned a true ace for the Twins so far this season, compiling a 2.57 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and a 72/9 K/BB ratio over 63 innings in his first 11 appearances. He has allowed one earned run or fewer a remarkable eight times so far this season and one of the outings where he didn’t was a fluky game where he entered in the fourth inning after a rain delay. He should be started without question in every league every week. The matchups this week play into his favor as well, with the A’s struggling to hit anybody right now and the Jays having a rough time against right-handed pitching all season. Ryan should snag a victory and pile up strikeouts while providing pristine ratios once again this week.

Jack Flaherty (@ White Sox, vs. Cubs)

Flaherty seems to have righted the ship after a rough patch in late April and early May, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 22/5 K/BB ratio over 18 1/3 innings over his last three starts. He should be started in most leagues almost every week regardless of matchups. The fact that he lines up for two starts and the first one comes against the White Sox is just an added bonus. Flaherty looks like one of the top overall plays on the board for the upcoming week and he should be started everywhere without any hesitation.

Carlos Rodón (vs. Guardians, vs. Red Sox)

The 32-year-old southpaw has finally started to pitch like the ace that the Yankees expected him to be when they inked him to his massive contract prior to the 2023 season. He has gone 7-3 with a 2.60 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 90/26 K/BB ratio over 72 2/3 innings through his first 12 starts. Fantasy managers who have been enjoying that stellar production have no reason to shy away this week as the Guardians have struggled against southpaws this season and the Red Sox are missing their biggest lefty-masher in Alex Bregman. He should be started in all leagues without question.

Shane Smith (vs. Tigers, vs. Royals)

If you’re not closely following the White Sox this season, you may have missed what a strong season the 25-year-old rookie right-hander is having. He has posted a stellar 2.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 54/23 K/BB ratio across 57 innings through his first 11 big league starts. That’s awfully impressive. The problem is that he has one just one ballgame during that stretch. The wins aren’t any more likely to come this week, but the production should still be there – and he could reach double digits in strikeouts over the two starts. Smith looks like a strong streaming option and is someone that I would be actively looking to acquire if he were somehow hanging around on the waiver wire in shallower formats.

George Kirby (vs. Orioles, @ Angels)

Fantasy managers who waited patiently for nearly two months for Kirby to debut this season have to be disappointed with the results through his first two outings – giving up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. Keep in mind, this is still like extended spring training for him as he continues to build back up and shake off the rust. He’s going to be fine. This is the week where he should start to look like the Kirby of old, with a pair of strong matchups on tap. Look for the ratios to come down out of the stratosphere and for Kirby to pile up double-digit strikeouts and most likely notch his first victory of the 2025 season. I know it’s scary with the results that we have seen so far, but you have to trust Kirby this week.

Drew Rasmussen (vs. Rangers, vs. Marlins)

The rule has always been when Rasmussen is healthy, you lock him into your lineup for elite production, regardless of matchup. That rule has held true through his first 11 starts on the season, posting a minuscule 2.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 48/13 K/BB ratio across his 58 innings. Now he gets the benefit of taking on the Rangers and Marlins, two teams that rank near the bottom of the league in production against right-handed pitching. It’s all systems go for Rasmussen this week, don’t think twice about it.

Lance McCullers Jr. (@ Pirates, @ Guardians)

One glance at his overall line on the season would cause most fantasy managers to dismiss the Astros’ right-hander without a second look as he has posted a troublesome 5.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and a 26/11 K/BB ratio over 18 1/3 innings in his first five starts back from the injured list. Most of that damage came in one disastrous outing against the Reds though where he gave up seven runs while recording only one out. He has actually looked very sharp his last three times out and has struck out eight or more batters in each of his last two – including 12 punchouts against the Athletics his last time out. The Pirates and Guardians are both among the league’s worst against right-handed pitching, making McCullers a particularly strong streaming option for the upcoming week in any place where he may be available. He looks like a priority add to me and one that I would surely start in all formats.

Decent Plays

Nathan Eovaldi (vs. Rays, vs. Nationals)

The only reason that Eovaldi has been bumped down to this section is the uncertainty swirling around him after exiting his last start after only two innings due to right triceps fatigue. As long as he’s healthy and appears to be on track to make his scheduled start next week, he should be started with confidence in most leagues. On the season, he holds a terrific 1.56 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a 73/10 K/BB ratio over 69 1/3 innings through his first 12 starts.

Tomoyuki Sugano (@ Mariners, @ Athletics)

The 35-year-old right-hander has pitched well through his first 11 starts with the Orioles, posting a 3.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 35/10 K/BB ratio over 64 innings while securing four victories. The Mariners and Athletics are both middle of the road against right-handed pitching, so there’s certainly no reason to avoid either matchup. We know that Sugano isn’t going to help much in the strikeout department, but that’s at least mitigated by him having two starts on the docket. He’s unlikely to crush your ratios and should have a decent shot at earning at least one victory on the week, making him a solid streaming option in all formats.

Michael Lorenzen (@ Cardinals, @ White Sox)

Over the years, Lorenzen has proven to be someone who is occasionally worthy of streaming when the matchups are right in deeper leagues while he’s someone who should almost never be started in weeks where he makes a single start. Fortunately, the schedule lines up well for him this week and he gets a matchup against the lowly White Sox if he can first get through a tougher battle against the Cardinals in St. Louis. He should be able to approach high single digit strikeouts combined over his two starts with a decent shot at a victory against the White Sox which makes him worthy of a look in most deeper leagues.

Richard Fitts (vs. Angels, @ Yankees)

Fitts looked sharp in his return from the injured list last week, firing three scoreless frames against the Brewers. He only made one minor league rehab start though, which is why he was so limited in his first start back – and why he’ll likely be limited in each of his starts during the upcoming week. There’s no denying how well Fitts has pitched with the Red Sox this season though, compiling a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 15/6 K/BB ratio over 20 innings in his first four starts. I’d like it a lot better if he were working behind an opener and had a shot at a victory. Still though, he seems unlikely to hurt your ratios and should grab more than a handful of strikeouts during the week. In deeper leagues, if you don’t have better options, there’s no harm in using Fitts this week and he could wind up being a major asset over the rest of the season.

Luis Severino (vs. Twins, vs. Orioles)

Severino has done a serviceable job through his first 12 starts for the A’s this season, posting a 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 54/22 K/BB ratio over 71 2/3 innings through his first 12 starts. He has won just one ballgame though and with the A’s currently in freefall – just one victory in their last 15 games – it’s very unlikely that he picks up a win during the upcoming week. He’s also not piling up strikeouts and should only be expected to get around seven or eight during his two-start week. Furthermore, it’s actually a detriment that he’s making both starts at home, as we have seen what a terrific offensive environment Sutter Health Park can be already this season, and the weather is only getting warmer. He’s a decent enough pitcher that he’s worthy of consideration in 15 teamers, but I don’t think I would be rolling him out there in leagues that were any shallower than that. The upside is simply lacking without the wins and strikeouts and there’s very real ratio risk to be had facing a couple of good offenses in a hitter’s paradise.

Tyler Anderson (@ Red Sox, vs. Mariners)

The 35-year-old southpaw has been a bit of an enigma this season, using smoke and mirrors to pitch to a 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 46/24 K/BB ratio over 61 innings through his first 11 starts. His ratios corrected somewhat with rough outings against the Athletics and Dodgers earlier in the month, but he bounced back and dominated the vaunted Yankees’ offense his last time out, so who really knows what to expect from him this week. The Red Sox and Mariners are both in the upper half of the league against southpaws, so it’s not going to be easy, but there’s at least some viability to Anderson as a streaming option if you’re looking to make up ground in wins and strikeouts. He wouldn’t be a priority add for me, but I could see him making by bid lists and winding up with him if I was unable to secure my top options.

At Your Own Risk

Jonathan Cannon (vs. Tigers, vs. Royals)

Cannon is the type of pitcher who is almost always available on the waiver wire as an option to stream his two-start weeks. He has done alright overall on the season, registering a 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 46/18 K/BB ratio across 60 2/3 innings in his first 11 outings. The Tigers, despite their success this season, have been just an average team against right-handed pitching while the Royals have been among the league’s worst. Cannon also has a strong familiarity with both opponents since they are in the same division and he sees them regularly. I wouldn’t expect wins with the White Sox’ offense backing him, but if you’re trying to make up ground in strikeouts in deeper leagues I could see taking a shot on him and hoping that he doesn’t get blown up by the Tigers in that first start.

Logan Allen (@ Yankees, vs. Astros)

Through 10 starts this season, Allen has struggled to find any sort of consistency, showing flashes of brilliance mixed with maddeningly poor command and execution. Overall, he sports a somewhat respectable 4.31 ERA with a cringe-inducing 1.63 WHIP and a 36/25 K/BB ratio over 48 innings. That’s not the type of profile that we’re normally looking to stream, and it gets worse when you factor in a matchup against the Bronx Bombers in New York to start his week. The second matchup isn’t any more appealing either, as the Astros are also an upper-echelon offense against southpaws this season. Some may want to try it out based on name recognition, but this seems like a strong recipe for ratio damage this week. Stay away.

Jacob Lopez (vs. Twins, vs. Orioles)

This is one that you shouldn’t even have to waste your time thinking about. Not only are the matchups poor and both in an extreme hitter’s environment, but Lopez pitches for one of the worst teams in the league and is extremely unlikely to earn a victory in either start. He’s also coming off of an outing where he was slaughtered for seven runs in just 1 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays and sports a horrifying 6.32 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 15 2/3 innings on the season. I don’t care how deep the league is, just say no on this one.

National League

Strong Plays

Zack Wheeler (@ Blue Jays, @ Pirates)

Wheeler is coming off of his worst start of the season, yet he still owns a stellar 2.96 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a 94/18 K/BB ratio over 76 innings through his first 12 starts. He’s an elite workhorse and a fantasy ace and should be started in every single league, every single week without question. Look for him to improve upon those ratios and pile up strikeouts this week with a pair of matchups against questionable offenses that struggle mightily against right-handed pitching. Wheeler is one of the top overall options on the board this week.

Logan Webb (vs. Padres, vs. Braves)

Webb has been doing some of the finest work of his career so far in his age-28 season, posting a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and an 84/17 K/BB ratio across 73 1/3 innings through his first 12 starts. It’s the career-best strikeout rate that has been particularly intriguing, as he has always been someone that has provided quality ratios, but the added strikeouts really take his game to the next level. The matchups are tough this week, but they’re both at home in the spacious confines of Oracle Park. Continue to start him every week regardless of the matchup(s).

Decent Plays

Ryne Nelson (@ Braves, @ Reds)

Nelson had been tentatively lined up for two starts this past week, but the Diamondbacks opted to use Thursday’s off-day to give Corbin Burnes an extra start on regular rest on Sunday while pushing Nelson back a couple of days after throwing a season-high 84 pitches his last time out. The matchups aren’t great, and they’re both on the road, which gives me at least some trepidation here. Nelson has been solid this year though, posting a 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 34/11 K/BB ratio over 38 innings and since moving to the rotation he has allowed just one run in 11 2/3 frames. I’d be rolling him for sure in 15 team formats and would probably use him in 12’s as well.

Landen Roupp (vs. Padres, vs. Braves)

Roupp has pitched pretty well for the Giants through his first 11 starts on the season, compiling a 3.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 56/20 K/BB ratio over 56 frames. The sky-high WHIP is the only real concern. He draws two difficult matchups for the upcoming week, though pitching both games at home should help to reduce the ratio damage and give him a better shot at earning a victory. Regardless, the strikeouts should be there, which is probably reason enough to start him in most leagues. I’d deploy him in 15 and 12 team formats for sure, anything that’s more shallow it would depend on your alternative options.

Tylor Megill (@ Dodgers, @ Rockies)

Here’s a spot in which the matchups represent a huge dichotomy. Megill first has to battle the mighty Dodgers’ offense on the road in Los Angeles before finishing his week with a layup against the historically bad Rockies’ offense, though it is at Coors Field. Megill has pitched well this season – posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a 72/27 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 innings. The strikeouts should be there regardless, and the chances of earning a victory against the Rockies are high, making him a worthwhile play in most leagues this week despite the matchup against the Dodgers. Just be aware that with his propensity to miss the strike zone, he could inflict some serious damage on your WHIP in that first start.

Griffin Canning (@ Dodgers, @ Rockies)

Like teammate Tylor Megill above, Canning draws a brutal matchup and a terrific matchup this week, which averages out to a decent spot overall if he can survive the first one. Canning has had surprising success with the Mets this season, going 5-2 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 50/25 K/BB ratio across 53 innings in his first 11 starts. If he can keep the ratios intact through that Dodgers start, he should put up strong overall numbers on the week with a high chance of getting into the win column against the Rockies at Coors Field. I’d be starting him for sure in 15 team leagues and I’d probably roll the dice in 12 teamers as well unless I had a major problem in WHIP that I was trying to correct.

Dustin May (vs. Mets, @ Cardinals)

May has done a decent job through his first 10 starts with the Dodgers this season, compiling a 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 58/20 K/BB ratio over 55 2/3 innings. Pitching for the Dodgers, he’s a threat to earn a victory every time that he takes the mound and the strikeout totals have been there even when he has struggled this season. The only concern that I have is that the Mets and Cardinals have both hit right-handed pitching well this season, adding some real ratio risk to an otherwise strong profile. I think that I would start him for sure if I had him in 15 teamers and I’d likely take the plunge in 12’s as well. Anything more shallow than that, and it’s possible you may have better options for the upcoming week.

Cade Horton (@ Nationals, @ Tigers)

Horton has done a decent job in his limited action with the Cubs, going 2-0 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 16/4 K/BB ratio over his first four appearances (three starts), Despite the fact that he’s on the road for both starts this week, he actually gets a nice ballpark upgrade getting away from Wrigley Field. His time in the Cubs’ rotation could be limited as Shota Imanaga (hamstring) is working his way back, but that’s not a concern for this week. He looks like a safe streaming option and one that I would be comfortable using in both 12 and 15 team formats.

Max Meyer (vs. Rockies, @ Rays)

After a very strong start to the 2025 season, Meyer has fallen on hard times in the month of May, giving up four runs or more in three of his five starts. Fortunately, he gets the elixir for that on Monday when he’ll take on the hapless Rockies’ offense at home. The matchup to finish the week against the Rays isn’t anything to shy away from either. Meyer should be able to pile up strikeouts in those two starts and should actually help your ratios rather than detract from them, while having a good shot at earning at least one victory. If he can’t succeed during these matchups, it could be time to re-evaluate his status on your roster. I’d start him in all leagues this week.

Clayton Kershaw (vs. Mets, @ Cardinals)

Coming off such an extended layoff, it’s understandable that the 37-year-old southpaw would struggle through his first few outings. He has done just that, pitching to a 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and a 6/6 K/BB ratio over his first 11 innings. He has yet to pitch deeper than five innings in any start and has yet to exceed 83 pitches. Combine that with matchups against two tough offenses, and I’m not sure that Kershaw makes for a strong streaming option for the upcoming week. I’d rather give him another week or two to build up and prove that he can be a viable fantasy asset before throwing him to the wolves in a tough spot. I’d roll with him in 15 teamers still, but I’d try to avoid it in 12’s. He could spin six shutout innings in each of those starts and wind up burning me, but I wouldn’t be starting him unless I had to this week.

Stephen Kolek (@ Giants, @ Brewers)

Kolek has done a decent job through his first five starts with the Padres, posting a 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 24/10 K/BB ratio over 30 2/3 innings while securing three victories. Pitching for the Padres, there’s always going to be an opportunity to earn a victory and both starts being at home plays into his favor in more ways than one. We have been attacking the Brewers’ offense all season with opposing right-handers and the Giants aren’t a matchup to shy away from either. There’s ratio risk, as Kolek has been crushed in two of his last three starts, but on paper at least this looks like a strong spot to try to stream a lesser rostered two-start option.

At Your Own Risk

Brady Singer (vs. Brewers, vs. Diamondbacks)

Singer has performed about as expected through his first 11 starts in a Reds’ uniform, posting an underwhelming 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 49/23 K/BB ratio over 58 2/3 innings. Those numbers get worse as you narrow the lens, with a 6.35 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 25 1/3 frames since the calendar flipped to May. The matchups are a mixed bag this week, as the Brewers have really struggled against right-handed pitching but the Diamondbacks have been among the league’s elite against them. Both starts will come at Great American Ballpark which isn’t a point in Singer’s favor. I’d normally recommend streaming Singer in most matchups, but with how things have gone for him lately and that showdown with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, I’d actually shy away from him unless you absolutely had to. For sure I’d be looking to bench him in 12 teamers, though you may not have better alternatives in 15’s.

Aaron Civale (@ Reds, vs. Padres)

After getting torched by the Yankees in his season debut, Civale has looked much better in each of his last two starts, giving up three runs total over nine innings while striking out seven. He’s never going to be an elite option, and the matchups on paper look extremely difficult this week, so I understand there will be trepidation in trying to stream him. He should be considered nothing more than a volume play in deeper leagues if looking to make up ground in wins and strikeouts, with the understanding that one of these starts could go south quickly and he could inflict serious ratio damage.

Andre Pallante (vs. Royals, vs. Dodgers)

Pallante has been a mostly uninspiring option through his first 11 starts on the season, registering a 4.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a 42/23 K/BB ratio over 61 2/3 innings. The matchup against the Royals is intriguing, but not enough for me to overlook a showdown against the Dodgers to finish his week. That feels to me like a spot where he could get blown up bad enough that the Cardinals finally pull the plug and allow Michael McGreevy to take his rightful place in the starting rotation. If you’re desperate in a deeper league to stream a live arm in order to make up ground in wins and strikeouts, I get it, but Pallante isn’t really a certainty to help in any category and he’s actively crushing your WHIP when he’s in there right now. I’d save myself the headache and avoid.

Germán Márquez (@ Marlins, vs. Mets)

I told myself a few weeks ago that I could never find a way to recommend a Rockies’ starter for a two-start week this season, and I’m going to stick to that. Márquez has pitched poorly overall on the season, with a 7.13 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and a 32/19 K/BB ratio through his first 53 innings of work. That first matchup against the Marlins in Miami is pretty juicy though, and he’s coming off of a quality start against the Cubs his last time out. The ratio risk is sky high for the week, especially with a matchup against the Mets at Coors Field to finish it out, but there’s at least some reason for liking the veteran right-hander in that first matchup. I don’t think I could do it in 15 teamers, but in NL-only formats and the deepest of mixed leagues maybe he’s worth the risk.

Mike Burrows (vs. Astros, vs. Phillies)

The 25-year-old rookie right-hander has been knocked around in his first two starts to the tune of an 8.64 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 5/4 K/BB ratio over his first 8 1/3 innings of work. It’s not likely to get much better for him this week with a pair of matchups against strong offenses who do damage against right-handed pitching. If he gets crushed in that first matchup, he could easily get demoted back to Triple-A Indianapolis and miss that second start. I just don’t see any good reasons to be rolling the dice here this week.

Trevor Williams (vs. Cubs, vs. Rangers)

Williams has really struggled through his first 11 starts on the season, posting a 5.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and a 43/15 K/BB ratio over 55 1/3 innings of work. The matchup against the Cubs isn’t ideal either and could lead to more ratio damage. He’s also not likely to win a game and strikeouts have never been his thing, so it’s hard to see a viable reason for wanting to stream him for two starts. He could string together a couple of gems and make me look foolish, but I’ll be staying away here.

American League

Ryan Gusto, Astros, RHP (vs. Pirates - Wednesday 6/4)

We’ll go after another terrible offense in the Pirates by streaming Gusto for his start on Wednesday. The right-hander has struggled for most of the season, registering a a 4.62 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 42/19 K/BB ratio over 39 innings to this point. If he can’t succeed against the Pirates in this spot though, he doesn’t have a chance long-term in the Astros’ rotation. I think this is a good matchup for him to rack up some strikeouts and potentially earn a victory while keeping the ratios in line. Gusto is rostered in only five percent of all Yahoo leagues at the moment.

National League

Cal Quantrill, Marlins, RHP (vs. Rockies - Wednesday 6/4)

Let’s really put anyone and everyone against the Rockies to the test here. Quantrill is rostered in just two percent of all Yahoo leagues and is sitting on a gruesome 6.09 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 44 1/3 innings on the season while punching out only 31 strikeouts. No one in their right mind would consider streaming him, right? Against the hapless Rockies — especially on the road — we’re willing to stream everyone. Watch Quantrill spin six beautiful innings and earn a victory here with five punchouts.

Dean Kremer, Orioles, RHP (vs. White Sox - Saturday 5/31)

We don’t have any results on Kremer yet, as he’s set to battle the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday. We’re still very optimistic that he’ll deliver a dominant performance there.

Cade Horton, Cubs, RHP (vs. Rockies - Tuesday 5/27)

Horton pitched well in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits over his six-plus innings of work. He racked up six strikeouts in the ballgame and carried a lead into the seventh before serving up a game-tying home run. All in all, though, this is a quality result from a streamer despite the lack of a victory. We’ll take it.