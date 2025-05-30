Red Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Red Sox (27-31) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (26-29). Lucas Giolito is slated to take the mound for Boston against Grant Holmes for Atlanta.

Atlanta beat Philadelphia 9-3 yesterday to snap a three-game losing streak, while Boston is riding a five-game losing streak entering this game. Boston is 2-3 in Giolito’s starts this season, while Atlanta is 5-6 in Holmes’ 11 starts.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Braves

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (+136), Braves (-161)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Lucas Giolito vs. Grant Holmes

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito, (1-1, 5.27 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Braves: Grant Holmes, (3-3, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Braves

The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 home matchups against the Red Sox

The Red Sox’s last 3 road trips to the Braves have stayed under the Total

The Braves have covered the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Red Sox

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

