How to watch the Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

  
Published July 5, 2023 11:00 AM
It’s the Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, July 9 in an MLB Sunday Showdown NBC and Peacock . The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream Sunday’s Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals game.

How to watch the Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals:

  • Date: Sunday, July 9
  • Time: 12:05 PM
  • Location: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals - 12:05 PM

Oakland Athletics vs Boston Red Sox - 1:35 PM

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees - 1:35 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians - 1:40 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers - 1:40 PM

Atlanta Braves vs Tampa Bay Rays - 1:40 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins - 1:40 PM

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros - 2:10 PM

Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins - 2:10 PM

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago White Sox - 2:10 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers- 2:10 PM

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants - 4:05 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks - 4:10 PM

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres - 4:10 PM

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

