MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals
Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL because of sore elbow
Josef Newgarden
Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden on contract extension with Team Penske: ‘This feels like home’
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

nbc_imsa_heinrichpriaulxintv_240601.jpg
AO Racing proud of team effort in Detroit GP win
nbc_imsa_waynetaylorracing_240601.jpg
WTRAndretti breaks winless drought at Detroit GP
nbc_ten_zyerv_240601.jpg
Highlights: Zverev survives vs. Griekspoor

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals
Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL because of sore elbow
Josef Newgarden
Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden on contract extension with Team Penske: ‘This feels like home’
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

nbc_imsa_heinrichpriaulxintv_240601.jpg
AO Racing proud of team effort in Detroit GP win
nbc_imsa_waynetaylorracing_240601.jpg
WTRAndretti breaks winless drought at Detroit GP
nbc_ten_zyerv_240601.jpg
Highlights: Zverev survives vs. Griekspoor

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Indy NXT Detroit Grand Prix qualifying

June 1, 2024 04:29 PM
Watch highlights from the Indy NXT qualifying session for the Detroit Grand Prix in Detroit, Michigan.