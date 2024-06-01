Skip navigation
Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL because of sore elbow
Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden on contract extension with Team Penske: ‘This feels like home’
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
Blue Jays put All-Star closer Jordan Romano on 15-day IL because of sore elbow
Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden on contract extension with Team Penske: ‘This feels like home’
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
WTRAndretti breaks winless drought at Detroit GP
June 1, 2024 04:59 PM
Ricky Taylor and Felipe Albuquerque recap an emphatic victory in the Detroit Grand Prix, which is Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti's first win in over a year.
