Mets acquire Trevor Gott from Mariners, who also unload Chris Flexen’s contract

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have acquired right-handed reliever Trevor Gott from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn.

New York also picked up righty Chris Flexen in the deal and immediately designated him for assignment, the team announced Monday. Flexen, who was due $8 million this season, was designated for assignment by Seattle last week. The Mets are responsible for the $3.9 million left on his deal.

The Mets’ bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected $360 million payroll, the highest in the sport’s history.

The 30-year-old Gott will be joining his sixth team in eight major league seasons. He was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA with the Mariners this season. He’s signed for $1.2 million and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Muckenhirn, 28, made his major league debut for the Mets this year and had a 6.00 ERA over three appearances. He has an 0.88 ERA in 16 appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, striking out 19 in 30 2/3 innings.