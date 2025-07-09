Cubs at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9

Its Wednesday, July 9 and the Cubs (54-37) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (44-47).

Cade Horton is slated to take the mound for Chicago against David Festa for Minnesota.

These teams have split the first two games of the series as Minnesota won 8-1. Ryan Jeffers went 3-4 and drove in three runs. Simeon Woods Richardson threw five scoreless innings to earn his fifth win of the season.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Twins

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: MARQ, MNNT

Odds for the Cubs at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-114), Twins (-106)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Twins

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Cade Horton vs. David Festa

Cubs: Cade Horton (3-2, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 vs. Cleveland - 7IP, 0ER, 5H, 2BB, 5Ks Twins: David Festa (2-3, 5.48 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 at Miami - 6IP, 4ER, 5H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Twins

The Cubs have won 27 of 37 games following a defeat

The Under is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 games

The Cubs have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games at Minnesota

David Festa is averaging a little more than 1K per inning pitched this season - 45Ks in 42.2IP

is averaging a little more than 1K per inning pitched this season - 45Ks in 42.2IP Pete Crow-Armstrong is 2-13 over his last 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

