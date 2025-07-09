Mariners at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

Its Wednesday, July 9 and the Mariners (48-43) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (50-41).

Logan Evans is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Cam Schlittler for New York.

The Yankees took the series opener last night, 10-3. Cal Raleigh homered for Seattle, but his blast was more than offset by home runs from Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Austin Wells. Will Warren pitched 5.2 scoreless innings to earn his sixth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: RSNW, AmazonPV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mariners at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+121), Yankees (-142)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Logan Evans vs. Cam Schlittler

Mariners: Logan Evans (3-2, 2.96 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 vs. Kansas City - 5.2IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 3Ks Yankees: Cam Schlittler - This is the Major League debut for Schlittler

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Yankees

The Yankees have won 3 straight home games against the Mariners

The Yankees’ last 9 games have gone over the Total

The Yankees are up 3.13 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 2 or more hits in 4 of his last 5 games (9-23)

has collected 2 or more hits in 4 of his last 5 games (9-23) Cody Bellinger is riding a 13-game hitting streak (22-56)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: