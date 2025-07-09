Pirates at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Pirates (38-55) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (45-48). Bailey Falter is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Kris Bubic for Kansas City.

Kansas City took game 2 versus Pittsburgh, 4-3 on a Nick Loftin launched a two-run homer that put the Royals up momentarily in the seventh inning before he landed a walkoff single to win the game.

The Royals go for the sweep and look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Pirates have lost five consecutive games and scored six total runs in that span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Royals

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNKC

Odds for the Pirates at the Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+164), Royals (-199)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Royals

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Bailey Falter vs. Kris Bubic

Pirates: Bailey Falter, (6-4, 3.69 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Royals: Kris Bubic, (7-6, 2.36 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Pirates and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Royals

Kansas City is 5-1 in the last six games

The Royals have lost 48 of their 93 games this season

The Under is 7-3 in the Pirates’ last 10 games

Pittsburgh is 0-5 in the last five games

Pittsburgh is 10-8 in Falter’s 18 starts this season

Kansas City is 9-8 in Bubic’s 17 starts this season

