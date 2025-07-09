Guardians at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

Its Wednesday, July 9 and the Guardians (42-48) are in Houston to take on the Astros (55-37).

Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Brandon Walter for Houston.

Walter and the Astros will be looking to avoid the sweep as Cleveland has taken the first two games of the series. Last night, Houston rallied from a 6-1 deficit after just four innings but lost in ten innings, 10-6. All-Star Hunter Brown was bad early (6ER in 6IP) and fellow All-Star Josh Hader was bad late (3ER in 1.2IP). Angel Martinez’ grand slam in the tenth was the difference in the game.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Astros

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SCHN

Odds for the Guardians at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+119), Astros (-142)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Astros

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Brandon Walter

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-4, 3.56 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 vs. Detroit - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 5Ks Astros: Brandon Walter (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 at Colorado - 5IP, 5ER, 8H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Astros

The Guardians have won 2 straight after losing their previous 10 games

4 of the Guardians’ last 5 games in Houston have gone over the Total

The Guardians have covered in their last 3 games against the Astros

With 2 hits last night, Jose Altuve has 12 hits in his last 27ABs

has 12 hits in his last 27ABs Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (6-18)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

