Guardians at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 08 Nationals at Cardinals
Nationals at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for today’s game
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 2
2025 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
Wimbledon semis is on ‘Sabalenka’s racket’
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
Alcaraz should ‘come through cleanly’ vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 08 Nationals at Cardinals
Nationals at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for today’s game
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 2
2025 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
Wimbledon semis is on ‘Sabalenka’s racket’
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
Alcaraz should ‘come through cleanly’ vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Guardians at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

  
Published July 9, 2025 12:11 PM

Its Wednesday, July 9 and the Guardians (42-48) are in Houston to take on the Astros (55-37).

Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Brandon Walter for Houston.

Walter and the Astros will be looking to avoid the sweep as Cleveland has taken the first two games of the series. Last night, Houston rallied from a 6-1 deficit after just four innings but lost in ten innings, 10-6. All-Star Hunter Brown was bad early (6ER in 6IP) and fellow All-Star Josh Hader was bad late (3ER in 1.2IP). Angel Martinez’ grand slam in the tenth was the difference in the game.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Astros

  • Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
  • Time: 8:10PM EST
  • Site: Minute Maid Park
  • City: Houston, TX
  • Network/Streaming: CLEG, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Guardians (+119), Astros (-142)
  • Spread: Astros -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Astros

  • Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Brandon Walter
    • Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-4, 3.56 ERA)
      Last outing: 7/4 vs. Detroit - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 5Ks
    • Astros: Brandon Walter (1-1, 4.15 ERA)
      Last outing: 7/3 at Colorado - 5IP, 5ER, 8H, 0BB, 3Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Astros

  • The Guardians have won 2 straight after losing their previous 10 games
  • 4 of the Guardians’ last 5 games in Houston have gone over the Total
  • The Guardians have covered in their last 3 games against the Astros
  • With 2 hits last night, Jose Altuve has 12 hits in his last 27ABs
  • Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (6-18)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and the Astros:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Houston Astros Primary Logo Houston Astros Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians MLB