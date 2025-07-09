Nationals at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Nationals (37-54) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (49-43). MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Andre Pallante for St. Louis.

St. Louis won game 1 of the series, 4-2 after being shutout 11-0 on Monday against the Cubs. The Cardinals are looking to avoid three straight series losses as they are 2-5 in the past seven games.

Washington fired their manager and got out to an early 2-0 lead over St. Louis before allowing four unanswered runs. After the All-Star break, the Nationals could see that new management boost and see the second-half of the season as a new lease on a potentially lost year.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Cardinals

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNMW

Odds for the Nationals at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Nationals (-103), Cardinals (-117)

Spread: Cardinals 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Andre Pallante

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (3-8, 3.11 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Cardinals: Andre Pallante, (5-4, 4.10 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks the Nationals at plus-money will be a good bet the second-half of the season:

“Washington goes to Milwaukee after facing St. Louis, so that will be a tough series where one win will be an achievement considering how hot the Brewers have been.

However, to start the second half of the year, the Nationals host the Padres, Reds, then goes to Minnesota to face the Twins. You will likely be getting +150 or better on the ML in a lot of those games and -110 to -130 odds on the run line of +1.5.

This Nats squad will likely use new management as a boost and the All-Star break as a second lease on the season. While I don’t expect them to make a splash or dominate, they could surprise for the first 10-20 games of the second half.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Nationals and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Cardinals

Washington is 7-11 in Gore’s 18 starts this year and are 1-4 in the last five

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East teams

The Cardinals’ last 3 versus the Nationals have stayed under the Total

The Cardinals have covered the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Nationals

