Mets;' Jose Siri is headed to the injured list with a broken leg

  
Published April 15, 2025 11:18 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri is headed to the injured list with a broken left leg.

Siri fouled a pitch off his leg against the Athletics and had to be carted off the field. An initial X-ray was negative, but Siri underwent an MRI that showed a fractured tibia.

“We’ve got to get more information before we know how long he’s going to be out, but he’s going to be out for a while,” manager Carlos Mendoza said after the Mets beat Minnesota 5-1.

A roster move is expected.

Siri was using crutches for the second straight day.

“It’s obviously disappointing whenever something like that happens, but we’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves, probably get it re-evaluated within the next week,” Siri said through a translator. “I’m a quick healer so hopefully something good can come out of it.”

Acquired from Tampa Bay in a November trade, Siri is 1 for 20 this season and hitless in his last 16 at-bats. But he is a fast runner and plays strong defense. He scored from third Friday on a sacrifice fly to shallow right field.

Tyrone Taylor has started in center field for New York the past two games.