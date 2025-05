Orioles activate Andrew Kittredge from 15-day injured list

MILWAUKEE — Baltimore Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge is off the 15-day injured list, clearing the way for the right-hander to make his season debut.

The Orioles announced before their game at Milwaukee that they had activated Kittredge, who was dealing with debridement in his left knee.

Kittredge, 35, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Orioles after going 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save in 74 relief appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. But he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in March and hasn’t been able to pitch for the Orioles yet.

He now returns as the last-place Orioles attempt to snap an eight-game skid that included the firing of manager Brandon Hyde.

Kittredge is 23-12 with a 3.44 ERA and 16 saves in 255 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-23) and Cardinals (2024).

“Just a steady guy, a guy who’s been through a lot of big games, a lot of big innings, a lot of moments for a long time in the game on a lot of good teams,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “When he was signed this offseason, it was a big signing for us.”

The Orioles made room for Kittredge by optioning right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles had called McDermott up to pitch. He struck out two while allowing three runs, four hits, including two homers, and five walks over 4 2/3 innings in the Orioles’ 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.