 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of the US Open; missing all 4 Grand Slam tournaments in 2023
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Cyclones’ Brock and ex-Hawkeye Bruce are among latest players charged in gambling investigation
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Erik Karlsson is eager to get to work with the Penguins

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womensamateur_roundof16_230810.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 16
nbc_golf_cdw_stjuderd1_230810.jpg
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_pga_round1_230810.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of the US Open; missing all 4 Grand Slam tournaments in 2023
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Cyclones’ Brock and ex-Hawkeye Bruce are among latest players charged in gambling investigation
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Erik Karlsson is eager to get to work with the Penguins

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womensamateur_roundof16_230810.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 16
nbc_golf_cdw_stjuderd1_230810.jpg
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_pga_round1_230810.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen will get eight days of rest after his 124-pitch no-hitter

  
Published August 10, 2023 11:16 PM
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) is doused with water by first baseman Alec Bohm (28) after pitching a no hit victory against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Lorenzen will get some extra rest after pushing himself beyond his usual limits while throwing a no-hitter.

The 31-year-old Phillies right-hander threw a career-high 124 pitches in his no-no against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Lorenzen was making his first home start for Philadelphia, which acquired the All-Star in a trade with Detroit.

Lorenzen won’t pitch again until Aug. 18 at Washington. Philadelphia has been going with a six-man rotation to reduce starters’ workload, and the club has two days off next week.

Lorenzen said Thursday his arm hurt “10 percent more so” than it would after a normal outing. His previous career high was 107 pitches in 2015, his rookie year.

“Nothing too crazy,” Lorenzen said. “But the eight days (off) will help a little bit. Trying to ease back in a routine before my next start should help.”

The defending NL champion Phillies hold the league’s top wild-card spot. The six-man rotation is temporary, manager Rob Thomson said.

“After we get through the off days, we will probably go back to the five-man rotation,” he said. “We have a lot of off days in there and a lot of guys will get five days’ rest circulating through there.”

Lorenzen was bleary-eyed a day after the best outing of his career. He was awoken at 6:30 a.m. by his 9-month-old daughter, June.

“My eyes are burning,” Lorenzen said. “There wasn’t much sleep. But it’s been fun to be able to reflect and relive it.”

He spent some of the morning responding to congratulatory text messages. Lorenzen’s no-hitter was the 14th in Philadelphia’s 140-year history and the first complete game of his career.

“It was pretty neat and pretty emotional moment for me, my family and this team,” he said.