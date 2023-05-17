 Skip navigation
Rangers SS Seager's return from IL delayed by sickness, deGrom throws bullpen

  
Published May 17, 2023 06:15 AM
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s return from the injured list was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug, while right-hander Jacob deGrom threw his first bullpen session since going on the IL because of elbow inflammation.

Seager hasn’t played since sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases in a game April 11. Before getting sick, he was set to return to the Rangers after a three-game rehabilitation stint at Double-A Frisco.

General manager Chris Young said the team had hoped to activate Seager before the game against Atlanta, but decided to hold off until he was feeling better. Seager, who hit .359 in his first 11 games before getting hurt, could be back for the series finale.

DeGrom, the other $30 million-a-season player for the AL West leaders, has been on the 15-day IL since April 29. That was a day after the two-time Cy Young Award winner departed early for the second time in his last three starts, and an MRI showed some inflammation.

Young said it was a light side session for deGrom, but called it a positive step even though there is still no firm timetable for his return.

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but he has been limited to 30 1/3 innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks.

DeGrom played his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets. He was limited to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts the past two years because of injuries before signing his five-year, $185 million deal in free agency last December.