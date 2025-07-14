MLB 2025 Home Run Derby Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks on Cal Raleigh, Oneil Cruz, James Wood, Matt Olson

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby takes place Monday night and it’s going to be one for the memory books as a catcher is the headliner and odds on favorite.

The Mariners’ Cal Raleigh is having a historic season with 38 homers, marking the most by a catcher at the All-Star break in history. This season, Raleigh ranks ahead of MVP favorites (and non-HR derby contestants) Aaron Judge (35) and Shohei Ohtani (32) — and now, Raleigh is the favorite to win the Home Run Derby, but will have to overcome some tough historical trends to do so.

Raleigh will become the second-ever player to switch hit in the Derby (Adley Rutschman in 2023, lost 2nd round), plus no catcher has ever won the derby. This is year 39 of the event, so odds are against Raleigh despite him being the favorite.

The Twins’ Byron Buxton is having a phenomenal comeback season and has the longest home of this field at 479 feet, while Oneil Cruz of the Pirates is second with a 463 footer and the Nationals’ James Wood third at 451.

Matt Olson is also in the field after replacing his Braves’ teammate Ronald Acuna Jr., who has dealt with some injuries the last few weeks. To round out the field, the Athletics Brent Rooker, Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Junior Caminero of the Rays make up the eight-man field.

Home Run Derby Details & how to watch

Date: Monday, July 14, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: ESPN / ESPN2

Odds for the Home Run Derby

The latest odds as of Monday morning at BetMGM:



Cal Raleigh , Mariners (+275) - $10 to win $27.50

, Mariners (+275) - $10 to win $27.50 Oneil Cruz , Pirates (+350) - $10 to win $35

, Pirates (+350) - $10 to win $35 James Wood , Nationals (+400) - $10 to win $40

, Nationals (+400) - $10 to win $40 Matt Olson , Braves (+800) - $10 to win $80

, Braves (+800) - $10 to win $80 Brent Rooker , Athletics (+850) - $10 to win $85

, Athletics (+850) - $10 to win $85 Byron Buxton , Twins (+900) - $10 to win $90

, Twins (+900) - $10 to win $90 Junior Caminero , Rays (+1000) - $10 to win $100

, Rays (+1000) - $10 to win $100 Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (+1400) - $10 to win $140

The Format of the Home Run Derby

During the first round, the eight hitters have three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first, to hit homers.

Each player has an untimed round that continues until three outs occurs following the firs three minute round. If a batter hits a homer longer than 425 feet during the first three minutes or 40 pitches, that player we be awarded with an extra out, like last year.

The semifinals will have a round of two minutes or 27 pitches, whichever comes first, for the four-player field. The first round amount does not carry over into the second round, so the two best head-to-head totals advance to the finals where the format will be the same as the semifinals.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is rooting for Cal Raleigh to win the Derby but likes James Wood and a sprinkle on a long shot:

“Cal Raleigh (+275) is on a truly historic run and he has the chance to accomplish something he manifested as an 8-year-old kid, a Home Run Derby Title. Most of America will be rooting for Raleigh and I will be too, but for the odds and historical aspect of being a catcher and switch hitting, I am not in love with betting on Raleigh.

My personal favorite pick is James Wood (+400). He is a superstar in the making for the Nationals and played four games in Atlanta this season and hit a homer in his first appearance, and has played multiple series in Atlanta over the last season and a half, so he’s familiar enough with Truist Park too — something Raleigh is not.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+1400) is on pace to shatter his career-high 28 homers. He’s only 27-year-old, which is likely his prime or peak. I am bias though. He’s the only player I’ve watched hit a homer in person this year, so I sprinted a few bucks on him for the +1400 value, although I admit, I do not expect Jazz to win.”

Drew Dinsick (@Whale_Capper) is rocking with the Georgia native Matt Olson in the derby:

“Matt Olson (+800) is the only player in the field with experience in this unique format and having whatever home field advantage exists in this event, so I think Olson is live and the +800 price is attractive enough to get involved.”

Eric Froton (@CFFroton) likes James Wood to bring some hardware back to DC:

“James Wood (+400) has 24 homers and 69 RBI, which both rank tied for 8th in all of baseball. The 22-year-old, 6-foot-7 234-pounder that hits lefty may not be a household name, but he has all the makings of a home run derby winner in his second season.”

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Home Run Derby

No catcher has ever won the Home Run Derby

Cal Raleigh leads the MLB with 38 homers

leads the MLB with 38 homers 11 of James Wood ‘s 24 homers have gone to centerfield, which leads the MLB

‘s 24 homers have gone to centerfield, which leads the MLB Junior Caminero has the second-fastest bat speed in all of baseball this season

has the second-fastest bat speed in all of baseball this season Byron Buxton (21 homers) is on pace to shatter his career-high 28 homers this season

(21 homers) is on pace to shatter his career-high 28 homers this season Byron Buxton has the longest homer of the derby field at 479 feet this season

has the longest homer of the derby field at 479 feet this season Brent Rooker will have his childhood hitting coach toss him pitches in the derby

will have his childhood hitting coach toss him pitches in the derby Jazz Chisholm Jr. (17 homers) is on pace to destroy his career-high of 24 from last season

(17 homers) is on pace to destroy his career-high of 24 from last season Matt Olson is a Georgia native and he attended the derby the last time it was in Atlanta as a fan back in 2000

is a Georgia native and he attended the derby the last time it was Oneil Cruz hit a baseball 122.9 MPH this season, which ranked the fastest of the tracking era and he has the second-longest homer on the season out of the derby field at 463 feet

