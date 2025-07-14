A mix of youth and chemistry has Red Sox rolling into All-Star break on 10-game winning streak

BOSTON — Many of the Boston Red Sox players started wearing T-shirts during batting practice and in the clubhouse the past week with a quote from teammate Romy Gonzalez written across the front.

It says: “Tremendously locked in.”

They certainly look that way heading into the All-Star break.

On Sunday, Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run homer and the Red Sox (53-45) posted their 10th straight victory with a 4-1, series-sweeping win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

“There’s two things: We’re young and we’re athletic and that doesn’t slump to be honest with you,” said manager Alex Cora, who reminded some of his younger players to lead with energy in late May.

“I talked to some of the kids in Atlanta and their job is to, of course, play as hard as you can,” he said. “I told them: ’There’s no excuse for you guys not bringing the energy every single day. It starts in the clubhouse with the music.”’

The 24-year-old Rafaela has joined three rookies: infielder Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Carlos Narváez to give the Red Sox a jolt of successful youth leading them into the break.

Following a series-opening loss in New York on June 6, the Red Sox dropped to 10 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees. Now, just over a month later, they’re a game behind them for second place, trailing the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

“It’s been fun the last 10 days,” said Rafaela, who is hitting .421 with five homers and 15 RBIs during a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

“Yes, we’ve been winning and it’s always good to win,” he said. “I think it’s the most fun I’ve (ever) had.”

Veteran Trevor Story, who had struggled during three-injury plagued seasons with the Red Sox after signing a six-year, $140-million contract as a free agent in March 2022, has picked it up by playing solid defense at short with timely hitting.

“We’re playing well,” Cora said. “Trevor and Rafaela have been amazing.”

The streak comes less than a month after Boston shipped Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Story sees the club believing it has finally found its stride.

“I think we have more of an identity now,” he said. “We’re starting to believe that I think we can win in different ways. Like we’ve shown in this 10-gamer, we can slug, or we can win one-run games, we can steal bases. I think playing good defense is a good part of that. I think it all starts with the pitching, which has been lights out.”

The pitching has been led by All-Star Garrett Crochet, who posted his first complete game, shutting out the Rays on Saturday.

“Yeah, energy, chemistry,” Cora said. “Winning’s better that losing. We’re excited about going to the ballpark.”