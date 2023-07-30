 Skip navigation
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Gaffe on pit road costs Keselowski at Richmond
Gaffe on pit road costs Keselowski at Richmond
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Gaffe on pit road costs Keselowski at Richmond
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain

  
Published July 30, 2023 05:17 PM
SAN DIEGO — The scuffling Texas Rangers placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.

The move was made retroactive to July 27. Eovaldi and manager Bruce Bochy both said they expect the right-hander to be ready to go when he’s eligible to come off the IL.

Eovaldi had an MRI recently and threw a bullpen when the AL West leaders were in Houston, “and toward the end of it it, it just didn’t feel right,” he said Sunday. The All-Star described it as “an achy feeling that just doesn’t feel normal” on the outside of his elbow.

He last made a start on July 18 against Tampa Bay and had his next start pushed back twice. At one point he thought he’d start Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

Instead, he landed on the IL.

“I kind of expected it,” Eovaldi said. “We ended up throwing another bullpen when we were in Houston and it just didn’t feel as good as I was hoping for. Where we are, the timing of the season and everything like that, we feel like this isn’t something I needed to be grinding through or battling through. We’ll take the time, whether it be a week or two, go from there and be ready for the postseason and the end of the season.”

Eovaldi (11-3, 2.69 ERA) will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff after the Rangers return to Texas following this series. The Rangers had lost six of eight games.