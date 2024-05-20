Watch Now
Pirates' Skenes is 'appointment television'
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate what they've seen from Paul Skenes through two games in the major leagues.
Up Next
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Joey Ortiz and Alec Burleson have capitalized on their opportunities early in this MLB season and proven themselves as helpful fantasy baseball commodities -- for now.
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers’ Vargas?
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers' Vargas?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate the merits of taking a chance on Miguel Vargas as a potential upside fantasy baseball addition.
Astros’ Meyers not a ‘great bet’ in mixed leagues
Astros' Meyers not a 'great bet' in mixed leagues
Despite producing in the limited stretches he's earned, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers has an unclear long-term outlook in fantasy baseball leagues.
Mets’ Diaz is an ‘excellent’ buy-low target
Mets' Diaz is an 'excellent' buy-low target
Though he's not currently in the elite space he once occupied in the fantasy relief pitching landscape, Edwin Diaz could be a strong buy-low candidate for managers.
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Is Yankees' Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Amid a stretch of brilliant starts, Luis Gil has established himself as a reliable fantasy SP and a potential sell-high option with his long-term outlook clouded by a looming innings limit.
No ‘quick fix’ for Bichette’s 2024 struggles
No 'quick fix' for Bichette's 2024 struggles
Bo Bichette has yet to recapture the form that has regularly made him an elite fantasy option, a worrying sign for managers who took a chance on the Blue Jays' shortstop in drafts.
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers’ Ohtani
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers' Ohtani
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell zero in on Shohei Ohtani's outlook vs. the Diamondbacks and Bologna overtaking Juventus as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Time to recalibrate fantasy expectation for J-Rod?
Time to recalibrate fantasy expectation for J-Rod?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether it's time to reset expectations for the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez in fantasy baseball after a slow start to the 2024 MLB regular season.
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why the fantasy outlook for Gleyber Torres is a mixed bag, but fantasy managers could still look to 'buy low' on the Yankees second baseman.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Soler, Rosario
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Soler, Rosario
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including San Francisco Giants outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler and Washington Nationals outfielder Eddie Rosario.
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
Despite his recent slump, Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll is showing signs that he’s poised for a fantasy rebound.