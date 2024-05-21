 Skip navigation
Louisville police to investigate protocols during Scottie Scheffler’s arrest

  
Published May 21, 2024 04:39 PM
The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched an investigation into whether its officers followed proper protocols when Scottie Scheffler was arrested last week prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.

“The internal investigation is still ongoing. Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to LMPD’s disciplinary protocol. The department intends to provide an additional update on the investigation on Thursday, May 23, 2024,” chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said in a statement.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg also told reporters Tuesday the investigation will review why Det. Bryan Gillis didn’t activate his body cam video recorder during the incident with Scheffler or while the world No. 1 was arrested.

Louisville Metro PD policy requires officers to “maintain their [body-worn cameras] in a constant state of operational readiness” and for officers to “immediately activate their [body-worn cameras] in recording mode prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities or encounters.”

Gillis – who was injured when Scheffler “refused to comply” with instructions and “accelerated forward,” according to the incident report – did not have his body camera activated during the incident or the arrest.

“From my understanding, based on the facts I am aware of right now, I understand why bodycam may not have been turned on at the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler,” Greenberg said Tuesday. “I still have questions about why it was not on during Mr. Scheffler’s arrest.”

Scheffler, who was charged with four counts including assaulting a police officer, which is a felony, was supposed to be arraigned on Tuesday but that hearing was rescheduled for June 3. He is in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas.

In a prior statement, Scheffler said the incident was “a big misunderstanding” and that his “situation will get handled.” His attorney, Steve Romines, said Scheffler will plead not guilty to the charges.

Greenberg previously said that footage of the incident was captured from a fixed camera across the street and the city planned to release that footage.