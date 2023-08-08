 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
UNC is appealing to the NCAA for immediate eligibility for transfer WR Devontez Walker
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Clemson at Louisville
ACC leaders mull adding Cal and Stanford as Pac-12 schools search for new conference
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
One-on-one with Shane van Gisbergen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lydiakopresser_230808.jpg
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
UNC is appealing to the NCAA for immediate eligibility for transfer WR Devontez Walker
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Clemson at Louisville
ACC leaders mull adding Cal and Stanford as Pac-12 schools search for new conference
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
One-on-one with Shane van Gisbergen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lydiakopresser_230808.jpg
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season

  
Published August 8, 2023 05:35 PM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Jul 28, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan’s may not pitch again this season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but it is “highy unlikely” that he will pitch again this season.

Cash said Tommy John surgery, flexor surgery or loose body removal are among the options under consideration.

“Less than ideal news,” Cash said, “I think at this point probably everything is on the table. Surgery is certainly an option.”

McClanahan missed the 2016 collegiate season at the University of South Florida after having Tommy John surgery.

McClanahan is 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts this season. He left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm. He pitched four innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings or less in five of his last six starts.

McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister next Monday. He was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday.

McClanahan is 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

Tampa Bay, the AL wild-card leader, has gone 16-21 entering Tuesday since the start of play on June 22.

McClanahan joins a lengthy list of Rays’ rotation members sidelined heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) are out for the year. Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham.

Tyler Glasnow, scratched from his start Sunday at Detroit due to back spasms, received an injection Tuesday. Cash is hopefully the 6-foot-8 right-hander will be able to pitch this weekend against Cleveland.

“We’re optimistic he will respond,” Cash said. “Over the next two days let’s see how he responds, and then we’ll look to reinsert back into the rotation.”

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports