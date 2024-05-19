World champion Shericka Jackson wins 200m season debut at Diamond League meet

World champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica prevailed in her first 200m of 2024 at a Diamond League meet in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday.

Jackson won in 22.82 seconds into a one meter/second headwind over a field that did not include her primary rivals Americans Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Jackson repeated as world champion in 2023 by running 21.41 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

The world’s fastest women so far this year are Americans McKenzie Long (22.03), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (22.07) and Thomas (22.08).

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Full Results

McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic champion and world record holder at 400m hurdles, does not plan to race the 200m at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, from June 21-30.

Jamaica’s Olympic Trials are June 27-30. Three women can make the team for Paris in the 200m. The trials field is expected to also include two-time reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-time global medalist in the 200m in addition to her seven combined Olympic and world 100m crowns.

Also Sunday, American Chase Jackson, the two-time reigning world shot put champion, earned a second consecutive Diamond League victory by throwing 20.00 meters.

Only world silver medalist Sarah Mitton of Canada has thrown farther this outdoor season. Mitton was third on Sunday.

World silver medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi edged fellow Kenyan Wyclife Kinyamal to win the 800m in 1:43.84.

Another Kenyan, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir, was ninth. Korir hasn’t finished better than eighth in his five meets since the start of 2023.

World record holder Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania won a men’s discus competition that also included reigning Olympic and world champion Daniel Ståhl of Sweden (third place) and 2022 World champion Kristjan Čeh of Slovenia (seventh place).

Alekna, who threw 74.35 meters on April 14 in windy Oklahoma for the world record, prevailed Sunday with a 70.70-meter throw.

The Diamond League moves next Saturday to Eugene for the Prefontaine Classic, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET.

The Pre Classic is loaded with reigning Olympic or world champions, including Richardson (100m), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Athing Mu (800m), Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Katie Moon (pole vault).