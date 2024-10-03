 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Susie Maxwell Berning, three-times U.S. Women’s Open champion, dies at 83
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Ibáñez’s big hit lifts Tigers to 5-2 win over Astros and sweep in AL Wild Card Series
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Omni La Costa gets two more years of NCAA D-I golf championships

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_disappointments_v2_241002.jpg
Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?
nbc_golf_gt_dunhilllinkschampionship_241002.jpg
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_241002.jpg
Adams doesn’t want to become a malcontent in LV

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Witt gets another big hit to send the Royals into the ALDS with a 2-game sweep of the Orioles

  
Published October 2, 2024 08:11 PM
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
October 2, 2024 12:20 PM
Members of The Dan Patrick Show decide on who they're rooting for during the MLB postseason.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. beat out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run and send the Kansas City Royals into an AL Division Series with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for a two-game sweep of their Wild Card Series.

With two outs and runners at the corners in sixth inning, Witt hit a grounder to the edge of the dirt behind second base, where Jordan Westburg made a diving stop and throw to first. Witt was already there after zooming 90 feet in 4.14 seconds, allowing Kyle Isbel to score from third.

It was the second consecutive game in which the AL batting champion provided the decisive hit. Witt’s RBI single Tuesday in Game 1 plated the only run in a 1-0 victory.

Kansas City, which endured two seven-game losing streaks over the final month of the season, advances to face the AL East champion New York Yankees. Game 1 is Saturday in the Bronx.

Second baseman Michael Massey, who led off the game with a double and scored on a hit by Vinnie Pasquantino, said the front office bringing in experienced veterans with previous playoff experience like Tommy Pham, Yuli Gurriel, Michael Wacha and Will Smith made this possible.

“They’ve been there before, they’ve done it, so I think it’s helped a lot of guys,” Massey said. “It’s helped us, for sure me, to be around those guys and just watch them, more than anything, and see how they go about their business, has been — I think that’s helped us stay even keel.”

The Royals left 12 runners on base and got through another close game with a razor-thin margin for error thanks to some masterful managing by Matt Quatraro, himself a postseason rookie like Witt, Game 1 winner Cole Ragans and so many others.

Quatraro let starter Seth Lugo get an out after loading the bases in the fifth before spinning up bullpen roulette, starting with winning pitcher Angel Zerpa, who got KC out of that jam and got the first out of the sixth. John Schreiber got three more outs, Sam Long two, Kris Bubic three and Lucas Erceg the final three to close it out for his second save of the series.

The Orioles were swept in their only playoff series for a second consecutive year, going 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position this time and 5 for 32 combined. They face numerous offseason questions, from the future of manager Brandon Hyde to the possibility of losing pending free-agent starter Corbin Burnes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Left fielder Colton Cowser struck out despite a pitch hitting him in the left hand in the fifth. He stayed in through the sixth before leaving with pain in his hand.

UP NEXT

The Royals face Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the opener of the ALDS, with any starter but Ragans or Lugo rested and ready to go. Wacha had been in line to start Game 3 against Baltimore.