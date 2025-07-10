 Skip navigation
Iga Swiatek owns 5 Grand Slam titles and finally can try to add to that at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek owns 5 Grand Slam titles and finally can try to add to that at Wimbledon
PGA: The Open Champoinship - Practice Round
The Open 2025: Pre-championship press conference schedule at Royal Portrush
Chicago Cubs v. Minnesota Twins
Twins keep sore Byron Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

Mets recall Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A before doubleheader against Orioles

  
Published July 10, 2025 03:10 PM

BALTIMORE — The New York Mets recalled 23-year-old utility man Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse before Thursday’s split doubleheader against Baltimore.

The brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., Luisangel Acuña went 13-for-45 (.286) for Syracuse after the Mets optioned him in late June.

Capable of playing second base, shortstop or the outfield, Acuña had batted .241 in 65 games before going to the minors.

“He was a big part of this team the first couple of months,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters of Acuña. “We got to a point where we felt like, ’Hey, let’s get him some everyday playing time. ‘And now it’s time for him to be back up here, continuing to help us win baseball games.”

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment.

Acuña was on the bench for New York’s first game of the doubleheader.