MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2025 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Iga Swiatek owns 5 Grand Slam titles and finally can try to add to that at Wimbledon
PGA: The Open Champoinship - Practice Round
The Open 2025: Pre-championship press conference schedule at Royal Portrush
Chicago Cubs v. Minnesota Twins
Twins keep sore Byron Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Athletics’ Brent Rooker joins list of Home Run Derby participants

  
Published July 10, 2025 03:09 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics slugger Brent Rooker is adding his name to the list of Home Run Derby participants.

Rooker announced Thursday that he’s participating in the event, which takes place Monday in Atlanta. He will become the first Athletics player in the Home Run Derby since Matt Olson in 2021.

“Competing in the Home Run Derby has always been a dream of mine,” Rooker said in an Instagram post. “Can’t wait to make it happen next week in Atlanta! See ya there!”

Rooker, 30, entered Thursday with a .270 batting average, 19 homers and 50 RBIs, putting him on pace for a third straight season of at least 30 homers. He went deep 30 times in 2023 and had 39 homers in 2024.

His 58 homers since the start of the 2024 season rank him third among all American League players.

The only A’s to win the Derby were Mark McGwire in 1992 and Yoenis Céspedes in 2013 and 2014.

Other announced participants include Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and Washington’s James Wood.