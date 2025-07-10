Diamondbacks at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 10

Its Thursday, July 10 and the Diamondbacks (46-47) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (49-43).

Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Randy Vásquez for San Diego.

The Diamondbacks have taken two of three in the series following last night’s 8-2 thumping of the Padres. Eugenio Suarez belted his 29th home run of the season in the fourth inning and Geraldo Perdomo smacked a grand slam in the fifth to pace the offense. Brandon Pfaadt allowed but two runs over eight innings to earn his ninth win of the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Padres

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: ARID, SDPA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Padres

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-124), Padres (+104)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Padres

Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Randy Vásquez

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 5.78 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 vs. Kansas City - 4.1IP, 8ER, 12H, 0BB, 7Ks Padres: Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.79 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 vs. Texas - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 3BB, 1K

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Padres

The Diamondbacks are 7-3 in their last 10 games on the road

The Over is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Diamondbacks have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 2.06 units

Randy Vasquez has struck out more than 3 batters in a game 1 time in 18 starts this season

has struck out more than 3 batters in a game 1 time in 18 starts this season Eugenio Suarez is just 7-34 (.206) in July but 3 of the 7 hits are HRs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: