MLB: JUL 07 Rangers at Angels
Jacob deGrom is vintage again, now an All-Star ace in Texas after several injury-filled seasons
Wimbledon 2025 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Iga Swiatek owns 5 Grand Slam titles and finally can try to add to that at Wimbledon
PGA: The Open Champoinship - Practice Round
The Open 2025: Pre-championship press conference schedule at Royal Portrush

nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Twins keep sore Byron Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

  
Published July 10, 2025 03:16 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins held All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton out of the starting lineup on Thursday because of a bruised left hand that is not expected to affect his availability for long.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game against the Chicago Cubs that Buxton could be available as a substitute — possibly as a pinch-hitter — depending on how the hand was feeling.

Buxton was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday and stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed before his next at-bat. The pitch hit at least part of the protective pad Buxton wears on his hand. X-rays showed no breaks.

“Nothing’s really gotten worse from yesterday, but he’s definitely sore and for the same reasons he came out of the game yesterday, he’s not going to be starting the game today,” Baldelli said. “I think he’s going to be fine and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back out there soon.”

Buxton was selected for his second All-Star Game and also chosen as a first-time entrant in the Home Run Derby, but his participation in those events next week in his home state of Georgia did not appear to be in jeopardy.

“We’re just going to be seeing how he is today and tomorrow and see what he’s capable of,” Baldelli said. “The next couple of days will basically give us that answer.”

The 31-year-old Buxton has 20 home runs through 75 games this year, tied for sixth in the American League. He’s also third in the AL in runs and slugging percentage, sixth in OPS and seventh in stolen bases.