Yankees explode for 11 runs off Dodgers in World Series Game 4: Highlights, recap, stats

The Yankees are not done yet. They exploded for an 11-4 victory after scoring just seven total runs in the first three games of this series. Now, the pressure shifts back to the Dodgers with Gerrit Cole looming.

This game got off to an inauspicious start for the Yankees when Freddie Freeman took Luis Gil deep in the first inning. That gave the Dodgers a quick 2-0 lead for the second straight night as Freeman became the first player in major league history to homer in six consecutive World Series games.

Then, things seemed to go haywire in Yankee Stadium as Mookie Betts leapt into the crowd to catch a Gleyber Torres foul ball, but was grabbed by two fans. The first reached their hand into Betts’ glove to dislodge the ball while the other locked onto his off-hand. The out was granted and both were ejected from the stadium to a cringe-worthy round of applause by their fellow fans.

Yet, that bizarre moment seemed to re-energize the Yankees faithful as a buzz returned to the stadium after Freeman’s home run sucked the life out of them. They threatened in the bottom of the first and then broke through for a run in the second after Alex Verdugo plated Anthony Volpe with an RBI groundout. Just beforehand, Volpe only advanced from second base to third on a double from Austin Wells. Luckily for the Yankees, that run still came around to score.

Volpe immediately made up for his baserunning miscue with a loud two-out grand slam off Daniel Hudson in the following inning. He became the fourth-youngest player to hit a grand slam in the World Series and gave the Yankees their first lead since game one. He would add a double, stolen base, and run scored in the eighth inning. There seemed to be an added layer of emotion for this lifelong Yankee fan and New Jersey native throughout.

All the while, Gil kept the Dodgers in check. He faced just two over the minimum after Freeman’s blast through the fourth inning and put his team in position to jump ahead. However, this game began to feel tight again after Will Smith hit a classic Yankee Stadium home run off Gil that landed in the first row beyond the short porch in right field. Then, he walked Tommy Edman and was pulled from the game after just four-plus innings.

Tim Hill and Clay Holmes combined to limit the top of the Dodgers’ lineup to just one more run that inning and set up a parade of Yankee relievers who got big out after big out while this game stayed close in the middle innings.

On the other side, Landon Knack soaked up four innings for the Dodgers’ in their planned bullpen game and kept their top relievers available to pitch in game five. He performed admirably too, allowing just one run via a long home run from Wells to keep the Dodgers within striking distance. That is, until Brent Honeywell allowed a three-run homer to Gleyber Torres that broke this game open late.

The Yankees made a statement fueled by Volpe, the bottom of their order, and their bullpen. Even Aaron Judge smacked a late single as their offense exploded while the Dodgers’ - besides Freeman - stalled. It’s worth mentioning that Shohei Ohtani is very quietly 2-for-15 in this series as he battles a shoulder injury.

Now, Cole is set to duel with Jack Flaherty for the chance to extend this series another game.

Game 5 is scheduled for 8:08 PM ET on Wednesday.