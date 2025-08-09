 Skip navigation
Devers homers early and Giants blank Nationals 5-0

  
Published August 9, 2025 12:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Rafael Devers and Casey Schmitt homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Friday night to snap their longest home losing streak in more than a decade.

Matt Chapman had two hits and an RBI for the Giants. Dominic Smith added two singles to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Kai-Wei Teng (1-1) pitched five smooth innings in relief for his first major league win. The 26-year-old from Taiwan followed opener Matt Gage and allowed three hits with one walk with four strikeouts.

Joey Lucchesi, José Buttó and Tristan Beck each retired three batters to complete the four-hitter.

The Giants had lost eight straight at Oracle Park — one shy of their longest home skid of the San Francisco era — before beating the Nationals for the third time in four meetings this season.

Devers, acquired from Boston in June, launched his 21st home run of the season off Jake Irvin (8-7) in the first. Chapman’s RBI single later in the inning made it 2-0.

Schmitt’s homer, a two-run drive in the sixth, was his second in six days.

San Francisco added a run in the eighth on Patrick Bailey’s infield single.

Irvin allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

After the Nationals loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, Devers fielded a grounder to first base and threw out Josh Bell at home plate before the next batter, Jacob Young, grounded into a double play.

Key stat

Teng threw 64 pitches in five innings and allowed only two runners past second base.

Up next

Giants top pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt (1-0, 4.35 ERA) faces Nationals right-hander Brad Lord (2-6, 3.42) on Saturday.