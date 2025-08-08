 Skip navigation
Brewers activate Shelby Miller from injured list just over a week after acquiring him

  
Published August 8, 2025 05:01 PM

MILWAUKEE — Shelby Miller is ready to help Milwaukee in its playoff push just over a week after the Brewers acquired the veteran right-hander from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.

The NL Central-leading Brewers reinstated Miller from the injured list before their Friday night game with the New York Mets. The Brewers also recalled pitcher Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville and placed pitcher Logan Henderson on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Miller came to Milwaukee along with injured pitcher Jordan Montgomery from the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player to be named or cash. Miller was recovering from a right forearm strain at the time of the trade and last pitched in the majors on July 5.

The 34-year-old Miller is 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves in 37 appearances this season.