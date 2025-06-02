 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals and jokes with Frances Tiafoe about forgetting rackets
Houston Astros
Houston Astros look vulnerable in the AL West. Is anyone ready to dethrone them?
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Brewers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals and jokes with Frances Tiafoe about forgetting rackets
Houston Astros
Houston Astros look vulnerable in the AL West. Is anyone ready to dethrone them?
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Brewers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez jams thumb and Luke Weaver tweaks hamstring

  
Published June 2, 2025 12:26 PM

LOS ANGELES — Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez jammed his left thumb on a stolen base and was removed from a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York closer Luke Weaver wasn’t able to pitch at all because of a sore hamstring.

Domínguez walked and swiped second with a headfirst slide in the fifth inning. He came around to score on DJ LeMahieu’s one-out single, but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth.

“He couldn’t really swing,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It was (serious) enough for him to come out of the game.”

The 22-year-old rookie left fielder was expected to have tests in New York.

Boone initially planned to use Weaver in the ninth with the Yankees ahead 7-3.

“He had finished warming up and then when he went to stretch felt something in the middle of his hammy, so we had to kind of make a switch on the fly,” Boone said. “Hoping it’s not too serious.”

Tim Hill retired the side in order in the ninth as the Yankees avoided getting swept in a series for the first time this season.